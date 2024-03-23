The Spring Equinox, or Vernal Equinox, is a significant astronomical occurrence that shows the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs when the tilt of the Earth’s axis is neither inclined away from nor towards the Sun, resulting in equal lengths of day and night. This essay focuses on the global history of Spring Equinox celebrations, touching on the similarities and differences.

Ancient civilizations celebrated the Spring Equinox, paying tribute to the transition from winter to spring. These celebrations had a deep connection to their cultural and religious beliefs.

In ancient Egypt, one of the earliest documented Spring Equinox celebrations took place. The festival of Shemu marked the beginning of the agricultural season. In his writings, Plutarch, a Greek historian, described how the ancient Egyptians associated Osiris and Isis with the Nile River and the land. This emphasized the belief that the flooding of the Nile guaranteed fertility, sustenance, and abundance …