Once, in a bustling city filled with towering skyscrapers and busy streets, there lived a wizard named Alaric.

People knew Alaric for his wise counsel, magical prowess, and his ability to bring light into the darkest of situations. All who knew him loved and respected Alaric, and he used his powers to assist those in need.

One sunny morning, as Alaric was preparing his potions and casting spells in his cluttered study, he noticed an unusual occurrence.

He struggled to recall a simple incantation that he had known for centuries. His mind, once sharp, now felt foggy and uncertain.

He shook his head, hoping it was just a momentary lapse, but the feeling persisted.

Alaric’s heart sank as he realized that something was wrong. He sought the counsel of his closest friend and fellow wizard, Seraphina.

Everyone knew Seraphina for her vast knowledge of magical ailments, plant medicinals, and her compassionate nature. Seraphina greeted Alaric with a warm smile, but he…