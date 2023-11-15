Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

an endless expanse of blue-green water stretching as far as the eye can see but look closer and you'll know the truth here plastic bottles bob up and down in the waves tangled with fishing nets and discarded ropes here plastic bags twist and turn caught in the currents here styrofoam containers break apart releasing tiny particles of micro-plastic that will never biodegrade this is a place where ocean inhabitants die torturous deaths sea-turtles whales dolphins mistake plastic for food ingesting it and choking to death birds and fish become entangled in plastic bags and fishing nets unable to escape the garbage patch is a tragedy indisputable evidence of our carelessness and a warning that we must change our ways