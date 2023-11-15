an endless expanse
of blue-green water
stretching as far
as the eye can see
but look closer and
you'll know the truth
here
plastic bottles bob up and down in the waves
tangled with fishing nets and discarded ropes
here
plastic bags twist and turn
caught in the currents
here
styrofoam containers
break apart releasing
tiny particles of micro-plastic
that will never biodegrade
this is a place
where ocean inhabitants
die torturous deaths
sea-turtles whales dolphins
mistake plastic for food
ingesting it and choking to death
birds and fish become entangled in
plastic bags and fishing nets unable to escape
the garbage patch
is a tragedy
indisputable evidence of
our carelessness
and a warning that we
must change our ways