Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

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Sharon Hudson's avatar
Sharon Hudson
20hEdited

Despair, heavy as wet wool on her shoulders. Been there, and I can’t think of a more perfect metaphor. This poem is full of images and feelings that weave together, creating clear images of the senses. Exceptional!

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1 reply by Caro Henry
Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
1d

Every phrase is a poem.

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1 reply by Caro Henry
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