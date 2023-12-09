Meet Charles, the eternal pessimist who always saw the glass as half empty. Five years at the same company, yet never a merit raise above two percent. In Seattle, where he lived, that increment had an effect. The company had emailed, promising to notify employees of their merit raises in two weeks.

With bated breath, Charles counted down the days. But his negative mindset had him convinced that disappointment awaited him. On that fateful Monday, the two-week mark, Charles couldn’t help but wonder if his pessimism had become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Would he be wrong, or would his cynicism be justified once again?

“I hate Mondays,” grumbled Charles as he stepped out of the elevator, trudging into the office.

After the pandemic, Mondays and another workday were his in-person schedule. He chose Mondays to rip the bandage off, like tearing it from your skin and yanking out those tiny hairs underneath. The pain was temporary, but it was over until…