dying sun with a final lingering look,
kisses the white sand leaving a faint
dusting of rose in farewell.
waves touch the shore lightly,
caressing the sand with loving
fingertips.
gulls gliding on air currents,
proclaim their adieus with lusty cries.
soft breeze changes to a whistle,
whipping the waves to foam, beating
on the breast of luminous sand with
urgency.
dark clouds scuttle across a
twilight sky,
as gulls are whisked away.
surf pounds unrelenting, to write its
own hieroglyphics with fierce intensity.
hypnotic frenzy of frothy waves
coming ever closer to their climax,
as tears fall from a wind-streaked
sky.
to capture, fold and slowly ebb, feeling
clean, washed, serene while the gently
lapping waves whisper their tales of
madness.