What purpose lies in beating hearts, In the delicate balance that is life? Why do we ponder the nature of time, When its passing is but fleeting? Is there meaning in space’s vast expanse, Or are we but specks in the infinite? Do our dreams hold secrets, untold and wise, Or are they mere disguises, illusions? Can love's touch mend a wounded soul, Or is it delusion, a mere charade? Why do we seek knowledge, yearning to learn, If we don’t follow wisdom’s path? Do we shape our destiny with each choice, Or are we mere pawns in a cosmic game? Can beauty be found in the darkest night, Or does it only exist in light’s grace? These questions linger, unanswered, unknown, Yet they ignite curiosity’s flame. Asking, we unravel life's great design, Seek understanding through our questions.