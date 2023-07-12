Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

this morning I picked up my copy of the prophet and thought to myself we are all prophets of our own lives we all make choices that preordain our lives we choose our path through life what if I hadn’t fallen for my ex-husband I would have forestalled heartache peculiar to me but I would not have experienced incredible peculiar heart love that came with a daughter who loves as deeply and makes her own choices and suffers her own heartaches that preordain her life then I think about how life cycles continue through generations what if our choices are also preordained which begs the question what about free will?