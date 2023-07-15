Veil Nebula via the James Webb Space Telescope | NASA

The last thing I remember was metal crunching and glass shattering. Everything went black after that. I had no pain, but sensed something was wrong. When I opened my eyes, I stood beside the mangled remains of my car. It was all so surreal, like I was watching a movie.

“Is this what death looks like?” I said to no one in particular.

“Death? Not quite,” said a voice.

It was a man’s voice, deep and soothing and British. At first glance, nobody was there. My vision cleared and revealed a Harry Styles lookalike with a warm smile and beautiful brown eyes.

“You’re not quite dead yet, my dear. But you’re not exactly alive either.”

“Who are you? You’re not Harry Styles, are you?”

I felt a sudden rush of fear.

“I am Death. And I look and sound like whomever, however, you’d like me to look and sound. I’m here to take you on a journey. Contrary to some popular fiction, I never take a holiday.”

“What kind of journey?”

I was still confused.

“A journey …