Do you remember the mineral baths at Rockfort? People said the waters had magical properties, warm and embracing. You were always there, your powerful strokes cutting through the water like a sailboat on a calm summer’s day. I would watch in awe as you glided through the water, lap after lap, while I splashed and played in the safety of the shallow waters.

You tried to teach me to swim, but my little arms and legs couldn’t grasp the concept. Yet, you never gave up. Instead, you taught me something even more valuable—the art of floating.

You showed me how to surrender to the water’s embrace as I lay weightless on its surface, like a delicate lily pad on a tranquil pond. In those moments, fear dissipated, replaced by a sense of serenity and trust.

It was at the “Y” years later that I learned to swim.

Your patient guidance and unwavering love laid the foundation, allowing me to dive into a lifetime of aquatic adventures.

Thank you, Daddy, for teaching me to …