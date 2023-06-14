Photo by AkuAku

My dad, for reasons known only to him, decided to dress as the King of Siam. I don’t know if he’d recently seen the King and I musical, or had heard something about it, but I guess he thought it would be fun.

Dad transformed into the king by wrapping a white towel on his head, wearing an old silk robe, and draping a sheet regally over his shoulders.

Oh, he was a sight!

I almost forgot. Besides shoving his feet into mom’s bedroom slippers and tying little bells to the slippers’ bows, he also completed his costume with a walking stick, which was really mom’s yardstick that she used when sewing.

We heard him before we saw him, heard the tinkle of the bells as my brother, mom, and I were tidying the kitchen after a late supper one evening. As he entered the room, we all turned towards the sound. He proudly lifted his head, but tilted it as the towel threatened to unravel. He stood before us, hand on hip, clutching the yardstick. I thought we would all puke from laughing. Mom ha…