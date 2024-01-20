Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In the darkest corner of her heart, she carried a bruise. It was a deep, purplish ache that murmured of repressed memories, forgotten pain. Each beat of her heart sent ripples of sorrow through her veins, slight disturbances echoing the life she left behind, the abuse endured. She tried to hide her bruised heart, painting a smile on her lips to deceive the world. When the moon rose high, she would sit by her window, allow the bruise to bloom, to spread its tendrils across her face, like a spider’s web of melancholy. In the solitude of night, she healed, one tear at a time.