Photo by Caro Henry

A curious and adventurous cat named Jake lived with a woman, Liz, in a small, cozy cottage. His name was short for John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt because Liz had loved that song as a child.

Liz got Jake from a no-kill shelter. A shelter volunteer had informed Liz that someone had dropped off two kittens in the morning, but only one remained. Liz saw a small ball of tabby fur with white socks and breathed in his kitten smell when that song came unbidden into her mind. She hummed it as she rested her cheek against his, and he purred. Liz shortened his name to Jacob Schmidt (said when being scolded) and then to Jake.

Jake had a unique ability that set him apart from other cats—he could see ghosts. Most cats spent their days lounging in the sun or playing with yarn, but Jake had a different world to explore.

It all started when Jake was a kitten. Late one evening, he climbed up his cat tree and was chasing his tail on the topmost platform when he noticed a shimmering figu…