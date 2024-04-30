Greetings, friends!

I cannot believe we are on the last day of April! As my husband would say: it’ll be the Christmas holidays before we know it. Yikes!

I’d like to take this opportunity and thank all my subscribers. Over 500 of you are now receiving my posts via email or the Substack app. I appreciate every one of you.

This month was a very busy one, despite distractions. Once I accepted I would encounter events that could distract me, I pulled up my big girl pants and hunkered down.

I’ve written 30 poems in 30 days for the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge, wrote another 25,000 words while editing the 2nd draft of my book, found time to write an essay, and categorized some of my poems for publication.

I’ve also been reading… a lot. As Stephen King said:

If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot.

Here are three books I recently read.