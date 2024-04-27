Alan Lightman. Pantheon, $26 (208p) ISBN 978-0-593-31741-9

Science and religion/spirituality are the two most powerful forces that have shaped human civilization. Neither is going away.

Spirituality, a personal and subjective aspect of human existence, has captivated individuals for centuries. It is a concept that extends beyond traditional religious beliefs and delves into the metaphysical and transcendental realms. Alan Lightman's book The Transcendent Brain: Spirituality in the Age of Science explores the connection between spirituality and science from a poetic physicist's point of view.

Skeptics may question the compatibility of science and spirituality, citing the objective nature of science versus the subjective nature of spirituality. Alan Lightman's book disputes the opposition of spirituality and science. His argument is that both spheres aim to unravel the secrets of the universe, albeit with different approaches.