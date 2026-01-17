Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

This lichen metaphor is pure brilliance. The way lichens find strength in stillness rather than struggle connects really well to something I've been thinking abot lately with my own mom turning 68. Most people dunno that lichens are actually two organisms living as one, which makes the wholeness theme even more layered. That idea of drawing strenght from unseen places feels like the real survival skill we forget.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
Mark Swanson's avatar
Mark Swanson
1d

this poem is so beautiful and i really liked the part about how lichen grows on empty stones even when things seem hard. it makes me wonder what kind of "new ways to hold on" you are finding these days?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture