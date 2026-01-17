Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Seventy approaches, as time flashes forward. I look back on years spread wide, some rushed, some slow, some held close, others slipping away. I think of lichens, small yet full inside, firmly fixed, never breaking apart. They live in quiet balance— no fight, no need to win— just being, together, one. Maybe that’s how I want to be now— not pulled this way and that, but steady, whole. I shed many roots, or maybe I burned some trying to grow fast. But what if I find new ways to hold on? Lichens grip air, light, spaces unseen, drawing strength from places I never thought to look. I see how they start on empty stones, how life begins where nothing seems possible. So, I have time, to begin again, even now, even when years feel like rubble left after storms. When things get too hard, I can pause, quiet the rush, rest without guilt, wait for light to return. That patience, that stillness, that’s survival too. Time moves fast, but I’ve learned to measure it differently— in slow growth, quiet strength, in being here. Now.

Author’s Note

As someone who has watched many seasons pass (in other words: I’m old, folks!), I found myself drawn to lichens—those small, overlooked organisms that carry so much life inside them and survive in places where few others can. Their resilience and gentle persistence felt like a fitting mirror for thoughts about aging and living fully in later years.

I wanted to explore ideas of balance and strength without struggle, of holding on without losing oneself, and of finding new ways to belong beyond what we might expect. The poem is a conversation with myself, about how it feels (as someone on the other side of retirement age) to approach seventy with both acceptance and hope, to see time not as something rushing by but as something that can be measured in quiet growth and steady presence.

This piece is meant to be a gentle reminder that life continues in many forms, and that even when faced with change or challenge, there is room to pause, to rest, and to begin again. It’s about embracing patience and finding peace in who we are now, while still dreaming about what might come next.

I hope these words offer a moment of calm and reflection in your own journey.

