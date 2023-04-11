I am a Caribbean American who loves writing poetry, stories, and essays. Writing allows me to express myself artistically and share my complex emotions, ideas, and experiences in a powerful and impactful way. When I write, I dive into personal experiences, explore what it means to be human and paint vivid pictures of the world around me using descriptive language and other techniques. I hope my words touch you and evoke deep emotions within you. I want my writings to inspire, challenge, and transform you, just like they do for me.

How often will I hear from you?

All regular issues post at 1:30 pm ET .

I will post: Regular issues of Caro’s Writing Perspectives every Saturday . Writing prompts every third Wednesday of the month.

Every April , I will publish a poem a day , and during that month, you will receive an email from me every day. My goal is to write poems daily from prompts as a participant in National Poetry Writing Month (also known as NaPoWriMo ), a writing project held annually in April in which participants attempt to write a poem each day for one month.

I intend to publish Halloween-themed poetry and flash fiction twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, during October.

Caro Henry, a Caribbean American and the award-winning author of The Edges and Immigrant Dreams is naturally connected to the rhythmic soul of the Caribbean. The soulful beats of the islands, the harmonious tunes of reggae music, and the colorful tapestry of the native patois of her birthland, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands influenced her upbringing. Caro’s passion for poetry and storytelling flourished as she grew up in tight-knit Jamaican and Cayman Island communities that cherished them. As Caro adjusted from her Caribbean upbringing to life in America, she found solace in writing, using poetry and short stories to bridge the gap between her past and present.

Caro lives with her husband and dog in a Maryland suburb of Washington, DC. In addition to writing, she tends to her garden and creates a welcoming environment for all the critters (domesticated and wild) that call her yard home.

