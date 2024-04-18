Waterfall Nebula via the James Webb Space Telescope | NASA

This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 18.

Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem in which the speaker expresses the desire to be someone or something else, and explains why.

As I gaze upon the stars, planets, and galaxies with their mystic lights in the depths of night, I yearn for another identity.

Oh, how I yearn to be the wind, dancing through the trees, whispering secrets to the leaves. To be weightless, untethered, and free. For the wind knows not the burden of the human heart, carries no regrets, no sorrow. It effortlessly moves through the world, journeying over mountains and valleys, unaffected by duties or desires. It is unencumbered by the intricacies of the human experience, floating effortlessly in the domain of pure existence.

Or perhaps I dream of being a bird, soaring high above the earth. To feel the rush of air beneath my wings, def…