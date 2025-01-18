Art by Bartek

Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind. — Rudyard Kipling

Magical Syllables

TWO WIZARDS FACED off in the heart of the enchanted forest.

“Your wordplay is weak, Kael!” boomed Cedric, his charmed staff crackling with energy.

Kael smiled. “Weak? Or perhaps imbued with magic you've never encountered?”

“It’s said that words are the most powerful drug humans use,” Cedric sneered, invoking fire.

Kael whispered to himself, “Then I’ll be the dealer.”

In that instant, the air shimmered with swirling letters. They wrapped around Cedric, binding him with enchanted syllables.

“Release me!” he shouted, panic rising in his voice.

Kael smiled. “Only if you admit it—words can hold more power than mere magic.”

Right Words

MAX LEANED AGAINST the doorframe.

“Why don’t you just tell her how you feel?”

“Words can be heavy, you know?” Jess said, biting her lip. “What if I ruin everything?”

“Or what if you don’t say anything and lose your chance?” he countered.

“Yeah, but what if…?” she hesitated, glancing down.

“Listen, words have power. They can build bridges or walls; you owe it to yourself, to be honest.”

Jess took a deep breath.

“You’re right. I just need to find the right words.”

“Then go,” Max smiled. “You’ve got this.”

With newfound courage, she set out to find her.

Love Story

“WHY DO YOU write so much?” Liz asked, watching Rob scribble.

“Because every word is a step toward understanding,” he said, glancing up with a smile. “Words can change hearts.”

“But can they change the world?” she said, her brow raised.

“Perhaps not the world,” he said, “but they can change our little corner of it.”

“Then tell me,” she said, leaning closer. “What do your words say about us?”

“They say… you are my muse,” he confessed, a blush creeping across his cheeks. “With every line, I fall deeper into your story.”

Liz smiled. “Then let’s write it together.”

Word Power

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Words are our bridges, our anchors in time, Connecting souls that wander through this world. In the melody of laughter and tears, We find our solace, we find our rebirth. Language, a river that flows through our veins, Binding us closer, a shared symphony. In life’s cadence, we discover our truth, That our power is words, our legacy.

Possession

THE OLD HOUSE loomed in the moonlight, its tower resembling a gnarled finger pointing accusingly at the stars.

Inside, the air was thick with decay, and the walls whispered secrets of the past.

“Don’t listen to them,” Clarice shivered, clutching her friend’s arm. “They want to ensnare you.”

“Just words, Clarice,” Jude scoffed, though his voice trembled.

The floorboards creaked beneath their weight, simulating bleats of baby sheep.

A cold breeze brushed against them, carrying faint, desperate cries.

“Stay… hear our story,” they beckoned, a siren call that tugged at their souls.

Clarice turned to run, but Jude hesitated, entranced.

Serpent’s Tongue

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lurking deep in the garden of thought, Temptation charms with honeyed embrace. Words coil like serpents, twisting through minds, Filling hearts with their venomous grace. Innocence falters, stories unfold, Echoes of laughter mingle with pain. Sparks of rebellion ignite in air, Tongues tangle in dangerous games played. Each phrase, a poison—sweet, bitter pill, Carried softly on breath, drifting wide. Mankind, entranced by speech’s power, Dances closer to shadows that bide.

Author’s Note

In our current political climate, the manipulation of language has reached alarming levels. Misinformation spreads rapidly, distorting truths and creating divisions within communities. The tools we use to express our thoughts and beliefs can be wielded as weapons, turning dialogue into discord. As we navigate a landscape filled with deception, let us remember Kipling's words and strive to use language as a means of connection and healing rather than a source of conflict.

