This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 17.

amid a world craving compassion he emerged as a guiding light of kindness his presence a gentle touch on weary souls with eyes that penetrated beyond the surface he saw the hidden depths of humanity unearthing the flickering fire within each heart his own heart knew no bounds overflowing with love and compassion and there amidst the shadows stood a woman whose fire once burned bright now lost and desolate her eyes had become dimmed by despair in the depths of her being she yearned for someone to care to ignite her spirit once more then destiny wove its intricate threads and on a sun-kissed day their paths crossed conversations unfolded delicately like petals unfurling in the wind their souls entwined creating a…