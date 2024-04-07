Photo by AlexAnton

This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 7.

Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem titled “Wish You Were Here” that takes its inspiration from the idea of a postcard. Consistent with the abbreviated format of a postcard, your poem should be short, and should play with the idea of travel, distance, or sightseeing.

Pyramids are even more spectacular up close.

Nile glimmers at sunset with hues of orange and pink.

Silhouettes of feluccas glide across the water into the disappearing sun.

Exquisite sights all, but I wish you were here.