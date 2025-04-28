This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 28.

Music features heavily in human rituals and celebrations. We play music at parties; we play it in parades, and at weddings. In her poem, OBIT [Music], Victoria Chang describes the role that music played in her mother’s funeral. Today, we challenge you to write a poem that involves music at a ceremony or event of some kind.

Today, I chose to write about a wedding where the newlyweds had their first dance to the lovely tune of "When I Fall in Love" by Nat King Cole. Funny enough, that song was also the one we chose for our first dance! (wink, wink)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Starry canopy above, as laughter spills like champagne; guests gather, hearts fluttering, anticipation humming in warm air; music fills every corner, echoing joy, as two souls prepare, with hands clasped, blooming nervous smiles, embodying love’s essence. When I Fall in Love drifts, gentle, silky notes caress, and melody weaves magic, drawing eyes forward, as feet glide over polished floor; a dance, slow, deliberate, each movement unrehearsed, yet fluid, smooth; time bends— moments stretch into infinity— as two hearts sway in unison, lost in promises’ rhythms, swathed in sound, where dreams awaken, and love finds its voice, singing pleasingly, in harmony, beneath that soft, pinpricked sky.

