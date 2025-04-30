This is the last poem of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 30.

In his meandering poem, “Grateful Dead Tapes,” poet Ed Skoog riffs on the eponymous tapes that he’s found in a secondhand store, remembering various instances of hearing the band, both live and in recording. Today, we’d like to challenge you to write a poem that also describes different times in which you’ve heard the same band or piece of music across your lifetime.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On sunlit afternoons, my mother’s laughter filled rooms, her voice lilting— The wheels on the bus go round and round — a gentle soundtrack to my youth; each line a stepping stone, leading me through playgrounds, swing sets swaying, as I sang along, words spilling like secret codes, creating a world from its melody. Years slipped by, time’s river seemingly, gaining speed; I found myself a parent, little hands clasped in mine; my daughter’s face aglow, eyes sparkling with curiosity, as I sang that familiar tune, each verse a bridge, connecting our hearts, wheels spinning, joy cascading like a fountain, laughter blending with music, moments suspended in space. Then came a day, my mother’s eyes closed, face still, in a room heavy with silence; grief wrapped around my shoulders, humming softly, echoing in a quiet dimension, that simple song; a balm for my aching heart, reminding me of life’s cycles— one of beginnings and endings— a melody tracing paths, twisting through love and loss; going round and round, always whirling, always turning, always.

Author's Note

I hope you enjoyed the daily poems. Weekly postings will resume on Saturday, May 3.

