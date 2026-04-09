What I Knew
NaPoWriMo #9
Today, try writing your own poem in the voice of an animal or plant, or a poem that describes a specific animal or plant with references to historical events or scientific facts.
I chose to give voice to our cat.
She smelled different by June. Not wrong, exactly—more like the inside of a drawer left closed all summer. I put my nose to her ear anyway. She let me. Dogs don’t usually let cats do that. I knew before she did, maybe before the vet, before the weekend she stopped getting up for her bowl. Something in her chemistry had shifted: cortisol climbing, the body reorganizing its priorities. I read it the way you read a barometer, not thinking, just knowing. Those last weeks I slept near her. Not on her. Cats don’t do that. At least, not this cat. But near. The radius got smaller as she drew into herself— I mean as her breathing changed. When it did, I sat up. Sir David Attenborough says: let my animal see my dead body. He knows we understand. What I understand is this: she was here, a warmth and a smell and a kind of permission, and then the smell went wrong, and then it left, and then a room was just a room. I walked its edges for three days. Not looking. Checking what the walls held. She wasn’t there. She wasn’t anywhere I could find. I know what abandoned smells like; she didn’t smell like that. Nobody thinks to ask the cat.
Prompt Inspiration
Via NaPoWriMo
Marianne Moore was a well-known modernist poet, with a curious taste in hats. Though she wrote on many themes, I’ve always had some affection for her many poems about – or in the voice of – animals, such as “The Fish,” “Dock Rats,” “The Pangolin,” and “No Swan so Fine.”
Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.