Gerard DiLeo
9h

Violent weather--although I don't wish for it--always exhilarates me. Why? I think I know. Because it allows one to feel a whole planet at once. We often forget upon which we stand.

Dale Mahfood
2h

That’s a beautiful poem, and beautifully read. It’s especially relevant as a great snow and ice storm is about to hit the northern parts of the US. I appreciate the flowing back-and-forth between what was going on outside and what was going on inside not only your house but your life.

