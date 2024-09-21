Photo by Caro Henry

As the sun's golden rays melt into the horizon, a gentle breeze whispers through the trees, carrying with it the scent of impending change. The earth, tired from the relentless heat of summer, sighs with relief as the autumnal equinox draws near. Nature, a painter with a vibrant palette, prepares to adorn herself in hues of crimson, amber, and russet.

Leaves, once lush and green, now ignite into fiery embers, dancing gracefully in the crisp air. They flutter and twirl, like delicate ballerinas bidding farewell to the warmth of the sun, as they succumb to the gentle tug of gravity. The ground eagerly awaits their arrival, ready to be transformed into a tapestry of earthy colors.

The sky, a vast canvas of cerulean blue, welcomes the arrival of wispy clouds, feathery pillows that drift lazily overhead. Their shadows dance upon the landscape, adding depth and contrast to the ever-changing tableau. With their melodious songs, birds bid adieu to their summer haven as they m…