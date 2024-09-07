We were young and foolish. We were teenagers: a group of neighborhood girls, inseparable most days.

We had to lose weight for an upcoming event in a few months.

The diet we chose was the Ice Cream Diet. Instead of eating three meals a day, we had ice cream for a month—for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and any snacks in between.

It started great!

We persuaded our parents to get our favorite flavors. Rocky Road, Cherry Garcia, Pralines and Cream, Rum Raisin—we got them all.

We weighed in every week and lost between three and five pounds each in the first week. We were so excited! Perhaps one pound each in the second week. By then, we hated ice cream.

By the end of our fourth week, at least one of us vomited at the sight of ice cream, and she was the only one who had maintained the weight she had lost that first week.

Devastating!

Years passed before I saw ice cream as a treat.

The thought of all that ice cream still triggers my salivary glands, but not in a good way.

It does…