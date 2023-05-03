Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

My daughter played the saxophone And my father (her grandfather) said, “That’s a tomboy-ish thing to do.” He and his gender limiting. But the saxophone played by My daughter’s immature fingers Sounded pure in the Evening air. It wailed with the wind, Howled at the moon, And my baying dog’s instincts awakened. The whole house vibrated and hummed. Child and animal made music together As the earth ground its way To the close of another day. And my father (her grandfather) said, “Should have gotten those earplugs!”