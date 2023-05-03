My daughter played the saxophone
And my father (her grandfather) said,
“That’s a tomboy-ish thing to do.”
He and his gender limiting.
But the saxophone played by
My daughter’s immature fingers
Sounded pure in the
Evening air.
It wailed with the wind,
Howled at the moon,
And my baying dog’s instincts awakened.
The whole house vibrated and hummed.
Child and animal made music together
As the earth ground its way
To the close of another day.
And my father (her grandfather) said,
“Should have gotten those earplugs!”