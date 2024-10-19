Photo by rdrgraphe

Seduced

I met him, a creature of the night, in the moonlit garden where roses bloomed with thorns like jagged dreams. His eyes, like pools of midnight ink, reflected the torment of a thousand lost souls.

His curse, a tempest within him, denied him the sun's warmth. His skin, pale as moonlight, concealed an unquenchable thirst. He was a creature of perpetual hunger, forever yearning for the warmth of life's elixir.

His touch, like velvet against my skin, whispered secrets of a forbidden desire. As he drew me into his nocturnal embrace, I succumbed willingly, entwining my fate with his, my heart both fearful and intoxicated by the promise of eternal nights.