This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 26.

[…] Try your hand at a sonnet – or at least something “sonnet-shaped.” Think about the concept of the sonnet as a song, and let the format of a song inform your attempt. Be as strict or not strict as you want.

Every living being experiences suffering during times of war—this includes not just humans but also animals, both wild and domesticated, insects, and plants.

The ongoing conflict from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has deeply touched my heart. It's impossible to look past the heartbreaking images and videos of Ukrainian soldiers caring for cats, which highlight the profound impact this strife has on countless innocent lives. These moments of tenderness, where soldiers hold these little companions close, share their meager rations, and seek comfort amid war's chaos, are genuinely moving and remind us of the humanity that persists even in the darkest times.

I wrote this sonnet from the viewpoint of a cat who meets a Ukrainian soldier on a battlefield. It explores the soldier's profound sorrow over the loss of his family, including his beloved cat, three years ago during a tragic bombing.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In shadows cast where echoes of war dwell, I roamed the fields, a wanderer of night, With fur as dark as tales of sorrow's bell, Yet in my heart, a spark of purest light. I spied a man, his spirit worn and gray, His eyes, a mirror to a distant pain, Three years since loss had torn his soul away, A bond with fur, a chance to heal the strain. With cautious steps, I ventured near his feet, A purring balm to soothe his weary mind, In silent trust, our souls began to meet, Two lost companions, fate’s sweet thread aligned. Though war surrounds, in friendship’s warm embrace, Together we shall find our sacred place.

