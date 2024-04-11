Heart Nebula via the James Webb Space Telescope | NASA

This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 11.

Today, we’d like to challenge you to write either a monostich, which is a one-line poem, or a poem made up of one-liner style jokes/sentiments.

Dark matter whispers, a mysterious force weaving through galaxies.

Galaxies spin, infinite ballets of celestial bodies.

Nebulas swirl, vibrant canvases of interstellar art.

Solar eclipses mesmerize, celestial dances of shadow and light.

Comets streak, fleeting glimpses of cosmic beauty.

Solar flares ignite, expelling fiery bursts of stellar energy.

Black holes devour, swallowing light in boundless darkness.

Supernovas explode, releasing the energy of a thousand suns.

Auroras dance, painting polar skies with vibrant hues.

Satellites orbit, sentinels over Earth's domain.

Constellations align, telling stories of ancient mythology.

Cosmic microwave background hums, echoes of the Big Bang.