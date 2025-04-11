This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 11.

Take a look at Kyle Dargan’s “Diaspora: A Narcolepsy Hymn.” This poem is a loose villanelle that uses song lyrics as its repeating lines (loose because it doesn’t rhyme). Your challenge is, like Dargan, to write a poem that incorporates song lyrics – ideally, incorporating them as opposing phrases or refrains. A few lyrics that might work, if you need inspiration: “Is this the real life? / Is this just fantasy?” “I read the news today, oh boy…” “The world is a vampire…” “At first I was afraid, I was petrified” “There is a house in New Orleans” “You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain” “I went down down down and the flames went higher.” “The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades.” “Nothing ain’t nothing, but it’s free.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades, Yet shadows linger where hopes often hide, With courage ignited, a fire that invades. Dreams painted in colors, vibrant charades, But the weight of the past can’t be pushed aside, The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades. With each step I take, the path often fades, As doubts creep in like an uninvited tide, With courage ignited, a fire that invades. Yet still, I march forward, unafraid of parades, Embracing the journey, a joy I can’t chide, The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades. For every heartache, a lesson cascades, Strength forged in the fire, where dreams coincide, With courage ignited, a fire that invades. So here in the moment, the past serenades, While visions of promise in my spirit reside, The future’s so bright, I gotta wear shades, With courage ignited, a fire that invades.

