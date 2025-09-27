Trust that your best tomorrow will be even better than today’s.– Maggie Smith

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Each day folds into the next, carrying with it the weight of hope, not as a fragile thing, but as a quiet strength growing deeper in the soil of patience. I hold my breath, not because I fear the unknown, but because I trust in the promise that the day coming after this one will bring something richer, something kinder. It is not in grand gestures (or loud declarations) but in the simple knowing, that no matter the trials or the shadows cast by doubt, the best is still waiting… just beyond the horizon of now. And so, I move forward, step by deliberate step, grasping firmly onto the belief that tomorrow, and tomorrow again, will be better than today.

Author's Note

Three days from now, September will be over; can you believe it? All hail October!

I have a soft spot for October. It’s not only a time when the air gets that refreshing chill and the leaves burst into their vibrant colors; it’s not only a time of imagining the supernatural at Halloween; it’s also the month I was born.

This year, October is also a great month to celebrate stories and their fantastic creators!

I’m thrilled to spotlight amazing voices in October as the nights grow longer and the barrier between reality and fantasy fades. Every Wednesday, Saturday, and the last day in October, I’ll introduce a guest author who will share a sneak peek into their creative world.

This isn’t just a chance to shine a light on their work; it’s a fun opportunity for readers to dive into different styles and perhaps even discover a new favorite author along the way! My goal is simple: to build connections between writers and readers, and hopefully encourage you to check out their Substacks. Every author adds their own special touch, creating new worlds to explore.

So, as we soak up the enchanting spirit of October, let’s also take a moment to celebrate these wonderful storytellers!

Upcoming…

A story by Jim Melvin : Halloween Candy, 1 October 2025

