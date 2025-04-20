This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2025 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 20.

…write a poem informed by musical phrasing or melody, that employs some form of soundplay (rhyme, meter, assonance, alliteration). One way to approach this is to think of a song you know and then basically write new lyrics that fit the original song’s rhythm/phrasing.

I decided to write new lyrics (unfinished) to the Adele song When We Were Young and dedicate them to my mother and all mothers.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Every heart speaks of all you offer, From your kind smile to your embrace of life. Everyone here feels your warmth as well, You embody love, guiding me through each while. Though, if you find yourself real low, Let me pause for a moment to reflect. I’ve contemplated all that we shared, Wish you could sense how deeply I cared. You brought me on your journey, wrote your story, Oh my, this brings me right back to who you are. Allow me to cherish you, in case we don’t get another chance, Return to the connection we once had before life shifted. We faced every challenge with courage, shaped our strength, You brought me on your journey, you wrote your own story. I was shy to show my true state, No one prepared me for this event. I thought I had gone too far off, That thought lingered when you weren’t near. You still brought me on your journey, still wrote your story, Oh my, this brings me right back to who you are. Allow me to cherish you, in case we don’t get another chance, Return to the connection we once had before life shifted. We faced every challenge with courage, shaped our strength, You brought me on your journey, you wrote your own story. (to who you are) (to who you are) (to who you are) (to who you are)

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend