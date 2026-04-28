Today, try writing a poem that follows the same beats: three sentences, six lines: statement, question, conclusion.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There is a grocery list in my mother’s handwriting still asking for coconut milk. How do the dead keep making requests of the living? We call it memory but mean we haven’t learned to say no.

Prompt Inspiration

Via NaPoWriMo

Victoria Chang’s poem, “The Lovers,” is short and somewhat shocking, bringing us quickly from a near-hallucinatory descriptive statement to a strange sort of question, before ending on the very direct statement of a “truth.” Six lines, three sentences, and to top it off, a title that I think works for the poem but is only obliquely related to its text.

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend