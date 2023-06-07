Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In the heart of the Big Easy, where the air is rich with the sounds of jazz and blues, there sits a grand piano. It is a thing of beauty, indeed, with its ivory keys and rich mahogany frame. Every day, without fail, its keys are played by a classical pianist born and bred in this city. She is exceptional, this pianist. Her fingers dance across the keys, fusing the old and the new, blending the classical melodies of Beethoven and Chopin with the soulful rhythms of New Orleans. As she practices, the room fills with the energy emanating from the city. And if you listen closely, the notes and chords she strikes tell their tales of a rumbling Mississippi steamboat, swaying pa…