In the heart of the Big Easy,
where the air is rich with the sounds
of jazz and blues,
there sits a grand piano.
It is a thing of beauty, indeed,
with its ivory keys
and rich mahogany frame.
Every day, without fail,
its keys are played
by a classical pianist
born and bred in this city.
She is exceptional, this pianist.
Her fingers dance across the keys,
fusing the old and the new,
blending the classical melodies of
Beethoven and Chopin
with the soulful rhythms of New Orleans.
As she practices,
the room fills with the
energy emanating from the city.
And if you listen closely,
the notes and chords she strikes
tell their tales of a
rumbling Mississippi steamboat,
swaying pa…