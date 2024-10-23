Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Where laughter once danced like sunlight on rippling streams, in the village of Aldergrove, the air now thickens with dread, an invisible fog clinging to the skin, as shadows stretch long over barren fields. They had gathered in the square, the villagers' faces drawn tight, wreathed in the desperation of their choice. Bound in flames, Maelis stood, her eyes two blazing stars against the twilight of their souls, a fierce fire that spoke of vengeance and ancient knowledge. Look upon me , she cried, her voice a crackling thunder, the wind carrying her words, a curse whispered into the night. They averted their gaze, shame and fear dancing in their hearts, a symphony of betrayal echoing in the hollow spaces between them. The pyre crackled, wood splintering, flames licking the sky, devouring the last remnants of mercy; and as sparks flew upward, they twisted into the very fabric of their fate, one woven with threads of regret.…