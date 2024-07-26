A congregation of purpose gathers,

where the rhythm of life beats strong,

a mosaic of faces, each a story untold;

I understand the assignment.

*

A sea of souls yearning for change,

each heartbeat synchronized,

a symphony of determination echoing:

I understand the assignment.

*

United in purpose, in vision,

a tapestry of voices weaving a path forward.

the chorus of varied tones and timbres resonating;

I understand the assignment.

*

They move as one, a collective force,

a fusion of colors, beliefs,

their steps a dance of defiance:

I understand the assignment.

*

In their unity lies a power untamed,

a force of transformation,

a wave of hope crashing against despair;

I understand the assignment.

*

With every stride they take,

they etch a new narrative,

one of courage and resilience, because

They understand the assignment.

2024 Copyright Caro Henry

Art by ileezhun