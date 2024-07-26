The Assignment
A congregation of purpose gathers,
where the rhythm of life beats strong,
a mosaic of faces, each a story untold;
I understand the assignment.
*
A sea of souls yearning for change,
each heartbeat synchronized,
a symphony of determination echoing:
I understand the assignment.
*
United in purpose, in vision,
a tapestry of voices weaving a path forward.
the chorus of varied tones and timbres resonating;
I understand the assignment.
*
They move as one, a collective force,
a fusion of colors, beliefs,
their steps a dance of defiance:
I understand the assignment.
*
In their unity lies a power untamed,
a force of transformation,
a wave of hope crashing against despair;
I understand the assignment.
*
With every stride they take,
they etch a new narrative,
one of courage and resilience, because
They understand the assignment.
2024 Copyright Caro Henry
Art by ileezhun