Photo by agsandrew

Last night, while the full moon touched my world with its silver radiance, I dreamt. And my dream world was awash with colors that seemed so intense, they hurt my eyes.

I stood on a hill with the orange-red sky possessed by thunderous black clouds that whisked across its surface.

A one-eyed, neon-green parrot with bright purple wings nibbled my ear and bobbed up and down on my shoulder. This bird, my companion, was Loulou. This one, I felt, with its simple heart was my only friend left. Loulou’s feathers glistened even as a black cloud passed over us.

I moved slower in this world, with everything I did seeming to take great effort on my part. There was no one or thing moving on the lush, green valley floor in front of me.

So I turned slowly to my right, my head first, with my body pulled along by the momentum.

Nothing.

I turned right again and realized that the hill on which I stood clove the valley in half as if a giant had grown weary of carrying it and had decided to pl…