I envisioned myself
perched upon the swing at the
house nestled farther inland.
The house adorned with trees that
boasted vibrant trailing tropical vines,
while little lizards—their curious eyes
blinking in their interrogative way—
gracefully maneuvered up and down,
skillfully concealing themselves
amidst the dense foliage.
I saw my feet
securely tucked under to
prevent them from grazing
against the earth.
I bent my legs, using them as
leverage to propel
myself higher and higher,
my momentum increasing with each push.
It felt as though I was
soaring through the sky,
with the rush of wind and the
creak of the swing's rope on the sturdy tree branch,
harmonizing to lull me into a
state of meditative tranquility.
As I swung upwards,
I caught snapshots of the
azure heavens and fluffy clouds
adorning the arc of my ascent.
How I yearned to remain airborne,
to join the birds in their graceful flight.
Yet, gravity persistently tugged at me,
pulling m…