I envisioned myself perched upon the swing at the house nestled farther inland. The house adorned with trees that boasted vibrant trailing tropical vines, while little lizards—their curious eyes blinking in their interrogative way— gracefully maneuvered up and down, skillfully concealing themselves amidst the dense foliage. I saw my feet securely tucked under to prevent them from grazing against the earth. I bent my legs, using them as leverage to propel myself higher and higher, my momentum increasing with each push. It felt as though I was soaring through the sky, with the rush of wind and the creak of the swing's rope on the sturdy tree branch, harmonizing to lull me into a state of meditative tranquility. As I swung upwards, I caught snapshots of the azure heavens and fluffy clouds adorning the arc of my ascent. How I yearned to remain airborne, to join the birds in their graceful flight. Yet, gravity persistently tugged at me, pulling m…