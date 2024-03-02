I will find comfort in the rhythm of the sea. — Charlotte Eriksson

The setting sun pours liquid gold on the endless horizon as the Earth rotates to night.

A seagull rides on the warm current of a breeze, silhouetted black against the sky’s brilliance.

As I thrust forward into the silky waves, my mind does not envision me as a mere inhabitant of the sea or a boat fashioned from its very essence.

No, my imagination takes me to a place far beyond that.

It transports me to a realm where I am transformed into a liquid entity, pouring myself out into the surrounding waters.

I become one with the ocean, surrendering to its captivating pull, enticed by the prospect of dissolution and loss of self.

In this metamorphosis, I am fragmented into myriad atom-sized liquid selves, merging into a formidable force that reigns supreme in this world.

With relentless determination, I erode the solidity of rocks, transforming them into grains of sand, carving out hollows, crev…