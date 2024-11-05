Susan B. Anthony, vintage illustration | by Morphart

Today, amid expectations of historic female voter participation, here is a short CNF about a woman whose vote had an impact.

On a brisk November morning in 1872, the air buzzed with anticipation and trepidation.

It was Election Day, and for Susan B. Anthony, a relentless advocate for women’s rights, it was the moment to make a statement that echoed far beyond the ballot box.

She stood in the dimly lit polling place, her heart pounding with a fierce resolve. Today, she would cast her vote, a bold act of defiance against a system that deemed her unworthy of participation.

The weight of history bore down on her as she made her choice. This election involved more than just selecting a president. Her vote would show that women, whom society had kept silent for so long, also held a valuable voice.

The exhilaration of empowerment was short-lived. Within hours, the authorities descended upon her.

“You are under arrest for voting illegally,” they announced, their tones dripping with disdain.

Anthony met their gaze with unyielding determination.

In the ensuing trial, she stood before the court and proclaimed, “This is the greatest outrage history ever witnessed.”

Her words, laced with indignation, were a call to arms for countless women who yearned for equality.

Convicted and fined $100, Anthony’s spirit remained unbroken.

“I will not pay,” she said, the defiance in her voice igniting the hearts of many.

That election passed, but its consequences reverberated through time. Anthony’s rebellion became a cornerstone in the ongoing struggle for women’s suffrage, inspiring generations to rise and fight for their rights.

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.