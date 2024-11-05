Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Mark Kolke
Nov 5, 2024

Today will be a hinge-point moment in American history, and possibly the world - if Trump wins, it will be equivalent to Hitler's rise or the Roman Empire's fall. I hope, it's a different outcome. I predict an Electoral Collage victory by a touchdown ... a margin of 6, or better. Whether she wins, as I hope, it will be an election won by women's votes, so let's all applaud all women. I think she'll win the popular vote too. Her victory, I hope, will be because voters support her in person and in position as - not just the first woman president, but as the best candidate for president at this time. Because of her credentials and message, not because of 'get rid of Trump' ... and no matter how she wins it will be criticized as tokenism. It should be regarded as a wide-spread reaction to 'Trump's puppets on the Supreme Court' wrongly taking down a long standing 'accepted law'. Women, rightly, have been putting that wrong deed right .... and the Republicans have failed to get the message, blindly following the Trump train. It's a race to 270. Who wins, changes so much. Fingers crossed!

