This poem is part of the NaPoWriMo 2024 challenge to write a poem a day in April. This is the prompt for April 22:
…today’s optional prompt. This one comes from the poet and fiction writer Todd Dillard, who provided this idea on his twitter account a few months ago. The idea is to write a poem in which two things have a fight. Two very unlikely things, if you can manage it. Like, maybe a comb and a spatula. Or a daffodil and a bag of potato chips. Or perhaps your two things could be linked somehow – like a rock and a hard place – and be utterly sick of being so joined. The possibilities are endless!
Sun and Rain confront, an ancient strife, In the realm where elements collide unseen. This conflict reflects the myth of long ago, Of the devil (sun) and his wife's (rain’s) fierce struggle. Golden rays and scorching heat, the Sun's power, Ruling the sky with its fiery glow. From the heavens above, Rain descends with great force, Challenging the Sun's …