Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Caro’s Writing Perspectives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
Jan 25, 2025

Transcendent!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
Jan 25, 2025

Dear Caro, I think this may be my favourite one yet. But then I’ve said this before…thank you 🙏🤍

Reply
Share
1 reply by Caro Henry
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carolyn Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture