Every year on February 14th, people commemorate St. Valentine's Day, or Valentine's Day. It has become synonymous with love and romance, a day when people express their affection and appreciation for their loved ones. People began associating love and devotion with Valentine's Day during the Middle Ages, although we can trace its origins back to ancient Rome.

By following the thread of history, we can intertwine St. Valentine’s Day with the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia. This celebration, which took place in February, honored Faunus, the god of bountiful harvests, and the legendary founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus.

In a whimsical dance, young men would pluck the names of young women from a mystical chest, binding themselves to their chosen companions throughout the duration of the festival. The enchanting belief held that this intricate matchmaking spectacle gave them a flourish of fertility and blessings beyond measure.

