I like to think that when I die
my essence will scatter with the winds.
Some part of me might dive to the forest floor,
nestling amongst the leaves along
with the beetles and insects.
Some part of me might snuggle down into the mud
around the edge of a pond where the
frogs, toads, and salamanders live.
Some part of me might settle in the fox’s den and
derive pleasure from the young ones playing around one parent
while the other stands guard at the entrance.
Some part of me might fly into the trees and
watch the comings and goings of the barred owls at night
as they hunt and give their breathy hoots.
Some part of me might rise with the hawk and
fly on its wings over the woods and streams,
spying on the farmer tilling his field.
I like to think that when I die
I will live in ways as yet imagined.