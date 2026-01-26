Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We went for a walk In a driving snowstorm The wind flung handfuls of Ice and snow at our faces And caught Our breath Unaware You took my hand I held on tightly— Afraid to let you go Afraid my love would not be enough Afraid the wind would carry you away I held on tightly— Until we could breathe freely Until our love wound healed Until we were together again

Author’s Note

This piece, when I first wrote it, came from a moment of feeling both vulnerable and connected at the same time. Walking through a fierce snowstorm, the cold wind seemed to challenge us, tossing ice and snow that stung our faces and stole our breath.

I reread this piece as a winter storm dumped close to two feet of snow, a day after the regime committed another murder.

Now, the storm and biting wind represent forces that try to break spirit and hope, much like living under a regime where fear is ever-present.

Now, my words try to capture that mix of fear and hope, the tight grip born from worry that love might not be enough to keep a country together when everything around feels like it’s blowing your world apart. But also the patience and trust it takes to wait through the hard times, to heal, and to find each other again on the other side.

In that cold, difficult place, reaching out to someone, holding on tight, becomes an act of resistance and trust. It’s about not letting go, even when doubt creeps in, and believing that better days will come when breath can be drawn freely again.

I decided to repost this poem for anyone who has felt the weight of oppression and yet found the courage to hold on—to love, to hope, and to fight for a future where people can stand together without fear.

