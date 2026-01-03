Photo by Caro Henry

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Morning breaks in soft white sheets, each flake a quiet note landing gently on rooftops and windowsills. I stand by the frost-laced glass, thinking of those whose kindness has shaped my days in small, steady moments like snow settling without sound. Their warmth is a contrast to cold air, a gentle heat that softens edges and fills empty spaces with calm and care. In this stillness, I see how kindness moves quietly, covering rough patches, making coarse places softer, and life a little more whole. Snow falls, and I am reminded— beauty grows in places touched by gentle hands.

Author’s Note

When I wrote “Snowfall,” I wanted to capture a quiet moment, standing still, watching snow fall, and reflecting on kindness. It’s not about deep explanations or complicated ideas. Instead, it’s about feeling something gentle and real, like how kindness can soften the hard parts of life.

I keep coming back to a thought from Tracy K. Smith, a former U.S. Poet Laureate, who said it’s okay not to understand poetry fully. Sometimes, poetry doesn’t need to be clear or perfect in meaning. It can simply nudge us, making a feeling rise inside or reminding us of something important.

“Snowfall” and all my poems are meant to be that kind of nudge. You don’t have to analyze every word. Maybe “Snowfall” will remind you of someone who showed you kindness, or a moment when you felt a small warmth in a cold time. Poetry can work quietly, like snowfall itself, touching parts of us without making a sound.

I hope “Snowfall” stirs something gentle within you, even if it doesn’t answer all your questions. Sometimes, that’s enough.

Upcoming…

A reflection on a number: Three, 10 January 2026

Thanks very much for reading, subscribing, and sharing the stories, poetry, and essays in this space. If you like a story, poem, or essay, please click on the heart. Also if you are so moved, please leave a comment.

Refer a friend