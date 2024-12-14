Photo by Caro Henry

WHEN THE WORLD seems to hold its breath, grace notes emerge like delicate whispers in the hush of winter, spinning through the crisp air.

Daily, the sun rises later, its soft golden glow illuminating the frosted landscape—a gentle reminder that light is a precious gift during this calm season.

The trees stand tall and bare, their branches adorned with crystalline ice, shimmering like diamonds in the low winter sun.

The earth, muffled by a snowy blanket, sleeps beneath the skeletal remains of trees.

Although peaceful, a strong winter energy is present. This is clear in the joyous laughter of children, wrapped up warmly, their faces flushed with cold. As they roll through the snowdrifts, their footprints create a fleeting pattern, quickly erased by more snow.

Special events punctuate the season, each a celebration of warmth and togetherness. The scent of cinnamon and pine hangs in the air as families gather around crackling fires, sharing stories and laughter that mirror the dancing flames.

Faint church bells in the distance announce the holidays, a call to pause and reflect on the joys of connection and gratitude.

Animals, too, play their part in this winter symphony. In the early morning light, graceful deer mince through the underbrush, their breath forming small clouds in the frigid air. Industrious squirrels, their cheeks stuffed with autumn spoils, scamper while bright-feathered birds flash through the branches, contrasting the subdued winter palette.

As night descends, the cosmos unveils its grandeur. The stars twinkle like distant lanterns, illuminating the sky in a celestial dance. On clear nights, the moon hangs low and heavy, casting a silvery light that transforms the landscape into a dreamscape.

It’s a time for contemplation, for seeking solace in the universe's vastness, where one can feel both infinitesimal and profoundly connected.

In this season of reflection, the grace notes of winter remind us of the beauty in stillness. They encourage us to take it easy and cherish the simple things in life—like holding a warm cup of cocoa, feeling the embrace of a loved one, or watching snowflakes fall.

Each moment in winter contributes a note to the symphony, reminding us that goodwill can unite us even in the coldest times.

Winter Scenes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In winter's hush, the white blankets unfold, A soft welcome, a shroud of peace on earth. Frosted fingers trace the edges of night, Glistening gems adorn the crown of cold. Beneath the boughs, so brittle, bowed in grief, Shadows stretch long, where sunlit paths are rare. Snowflakes twirl gently, their brief lives fulfilled, As winds weave through the trees, with songs untamed. Icicles hang like hopes, sharp, crystal clear, Each breath a cloud, suspended in the air. Footsteps retreat slowly, swallowed by white, Echoes of laughter linger, bright and near. Icy shards blanket the broad swaths of fields, Trees stand as sentinels, guardians of night. Biting breezes whisper chilling tales home, While shadows linger, cloaked in frosted breath. The world dons white, a canvas pure and calm, Nature holds her breath, a stillness profound. Time drips like dew from frost-laden branches, Memories mingle with the mist of dawn. In twilight's glow, the day softens its grip, Darkness descends, draping dreams on the hills. Stars pierce the veil, a shimmer of secrets, Soft sighs of the night through bare trees spill. In this quiet realm, where silence is gold, Winter's embrace weaves a tale yet untold.

Author’s Note

Upcoming…

