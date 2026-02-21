Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Steam curls, soft and thick, a veil that blurs edges, softens lines. She stands before glass, still dripping, hair damp, streaked with silver threads, a quiet map of years she’s traveled. Wrinkles stretch across skin, not harsh but carved slowly like rivers that emboss valleys, each one deepening when thoughts drift to a bed where gentle snores rise, a husband wrapped in morning’s calm. Reflection holds no judgment, only the steady pulse of time passing, and in that moment, a small smile— for quiet, for presence, for love breathing softly nearby.

Author’s Note

I wrote “Smile” to capture a simple, everyday moment that holds a lot of meaning beneath the surface. Aging is something many of us face quietly, often when alone with our thoughts.

So, this poem came from gentle self-reflection, not filled with regret or sadness, but with acceptance and a touch of warmth because of the life I share with someone I love. Someone who loves me in return. It’s about finding softness in change and comfort in small, familiar things. I hope it reminds you that there is beauty in these moments, even when time leaves its marks.

Upcoming…

A poem about the essence of love: Reflections, 28 February 2026

